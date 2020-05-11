The Lewis County Emergency Food and Shelter Program recently received $109,899 in federal funding for nonprofit organizations or government agencies that operate emergency food or shelter programs, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced last week.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) provided $64,593 and the remaining $45,306 came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Both of these grants will be allocated by the Lewis County FEMA board. Its experience in allocating these funds is very helpful with so much need and such a short timeline,” according to Meja Handlen, housing coordinator at Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS).
Qualifying agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds can find the application at https://lewiscountywa.gov/departments/public-health/. Applications must be submitted electronically to meja.handlen@lewiscountywa.gov no later than 4 p.m. May 15 in order to be considered.
