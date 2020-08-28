The Lewis County Board of Commissioners on Thursday discussed the COVID-19 impacts on schools and an upcoming county-hosted informational public meeting where questions about the return to school will be addressed.
Questions about whether the county could categorize positive cases by ZIP codes were also addressed.
The county is planning to host a meeting between the public, Lewis County superintendents, other school officials, representatives from the health department and local pediatricians so that the concerns and questions can be addressed, said Lewis County Manager Erik Martin.
“There will be a short presentation. We would ask that this be focused on health and the outcomes we are looking for. It will really be an informational opportunity for folks,” said Martin.
Martin said he has spoken with a Chehalis School Board member about getting a moderator for the meeting. The public can submit written comments to the county.
“We are looking for someone that understands that community, understands schools and is a name that people respect so we’re working on that,” said Martin.
The meeting will be held during the evening so that the public can attend via Zoom. The date has not been set yet — the county is planning for Thursday, Sept. 3, but it might be pushed back to the following week if one of the key participants cannot attend. More information will become available about the meeting next week.
The BOCC also talked about categorizing COVID-19 cases by ZIP code but said that the total number of cases in the county is too low to do so. The county currently only releases case numbers by county commissioner districts. The concern is the privacy of those who have been infected and it would be an “indirect identifier of patients.”
Martin said he has heard people ask why Thurston County is categorizing cases by ZIP code but not Lewis County.
“Thurston County has over 950 cases in the county and only 12 ZIP codes … We have 300-something cases and 20 plus ZIP codes. So as you can see, as you do that division the cases get very low by ZIP code,” said Martin. “We definitely want to err on the side of caution of not inadvertently identifying patients.”
In other meeting news, the county was approved for an Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) grant of $480,000 for courtroom improvements.
Two new cases and two recoveries from the virus were reported in the county on Thursday as well.
