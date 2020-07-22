A day after issuing a health order barring sports tournaments involving out-of-county residents under 18 years of age due to the COVID-19 virus, Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood amended her order to include players of any age from outside Lewis County.
A news release issued late Wednesday afternoon — after The Chronicle’s print deadline for Thursday’s paper — states that the decision to broaden and clarify the order came after receiving input from the community.
The new order also explicitly mentions indoor and outdoor events, “individual, double, round robin, tournament or conference” play.
The order allows sporting events to take place in the county, but does not allow players, coaches, staff, family or supporters from out of Lewis County, regardless of their age.
“The ultimate purpose of this order is to reduce cross-county transmission of the COVID-19 virus through sporting events,” Dr. Wood said.
According to the news release, sporting events have been targeted because they place people “breathing heavily” in close contact, creating a higher risk of passing along the virus, which is spread through exhaled droplets.
“Wearing a mask under exertion, social distancing, and keeping equipment and surfaces clean are all problematic while involved in a game,” Wood said. “This order is a painful, but logical step to reduce virus spread.”
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson commented on how the order related to school reopening plans.
“We support efforts to provide the best chance of resuming safe, in-person instruction to the greatest degree possible,” he said. Anderson said that limiting virus transmission through sports is a safety measure, adding, “And to that end, we understand the action by the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association to move fall sports to spring.”
