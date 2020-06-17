The Lewis County Board of Commissioners this week entered into an agreement with the Economic Development Council intended to help businesses recover from losses during the COVID-19 closure.
In the BOCC’s weekly business meeting on Monday, the commissioners approved an agreement between the county and the EDC to provide grants to small businesses using CARES Act coronavirus relief funds.
The memorandum of understanding is set to run from June 15 through Oct. 31, with up to $200,000 available to be awarded, according to the agreement.
Commissioner Edna Fund said the experience of the EDC as it pertains to awarding grants and the overall process stood out when looking for a partner.
“When you think about $200,000 that we have available for business in our community, and once again, this is from Pe Ell to Packwood, Centralia to Vader, it’s all of Lewis County,” Fund said. “Of course, the EDC has all of Lewis County, so that was a perfect match.”
Lewis EDC Executive Director Matt Matayoshi says the council hasn’t yet signed the agreement, but he anticipates working toward that in the next couple of days.
From Fund’s perspective, the effort of awarding this round of grants is another building block in rebuilding the local economy. She also pointed to the fact that each business is different and a cookie cutter approach can’t be used when assisting the businesses that are in need of help.
For that reason, a committee is being put together that will review the applications and ultimately award the grants. The county has suggested its representatives be from each respective district. Larry McGee, Chehalis Community Renaissance Team Executive Director Annalee Tobey and Centralia Downtown Association Executive Director Teri Zambon are the names that were proposed to join the committee.
“We have yet to meet, but I’m really excited about the opportunity that I get to be a part of as we kind of take this business assistance and look at a grant program for our local businesses countywide,” Tobey said. “During these times that have been so tough, we have seen a lot of ingenuity and a lot of hard work coming out of our businesses.
Tobey said the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team has seen a lot of success with its Digital Marketing Program, which aims to enhance the online presence of businesses in the area, and she’s looking forward to assisting further. The Centralia Downtown Association has offered a similar program, the Marketing Expansion Fund.
According to Fund, once the EDC ultimately signs on to join the effort, members of its board will join the committee tasked with awarding the grants. Lewis County Budget Manager Becky Butler said two of its members would be added.
“It’s going to take all of us to get back to whatever normal is going to look like,” Tobey said. “Any help I can help provide as far as this committee, I’m just very excited to be part of that.”
While the criteria and the process for awarding the funds still has yet to be developed, Tobey is confident that the group of people involved will establish a system that will prove effective.
Butler added there’s been a lot of discussion between the trio of committee members and the county commissioners regarding the criteria. She added much of the discretion has been left up to the committee, however.
“At this point, until we get together, I’m not sure exactly what it’s going to look like,” Tobey said. “There’s some great people involved in this process … everybody is doing such a great job reaching out to help each other, so I’m sure it’s going to be wonderful whatever it looks like in the end.”
Fund added the trio of McGee, Tobey and Zambon bring a “ground-level exposure” to some of the businesses. She believes that will be very helpful in their work on the committee.
“These folks are pretty close to what it takes to get this off the ground,” Fund said. “It looks like a really good group, we just want things to start going.”
Rebecca Staebler serves on the Centralia City Council and owns HUBBUB in Downtown Centralia. She said during the shutdown, she worked to emphasize her store’s online presence and shifted her focus to e-commerce.
She said she would be applying for the Centralia Downtown Association’s Marketing Expansion Fund, in an effort to “enhance and rebuild” her website. She’s also looking toward applying to receive a grant from the recently allocated funding.
“I think for me, what it does is it helps take that inventory that I had ordered that I still want to get and I still need to get,” Staebler said. “It will enable me to do that without having to pay for it with all of the money that comes in from sales, so that I can also continue to do that marketing, continue to pay an employee and continue to build my business.”
Staebler said while she’s planning on applying, she understands she’s not facing the same risk as other businesses, since hers is smaller. For that reason, she wants to make sure other businesses that are more impacted financially have the best chance to receive help.
“Not to say it should only go to businesses that have 100 employees, I think we really need to support our small, small businesses,” Staebler said. “They’re the heart and soul of our downtown and our community.”
In Fund’s eyes, the $200,000 that was designated to small business grants can help provide hope for businesses that are struggling.
“This is another piece of our recovery,” Fund said. “It’s just refreshing to have something more that we can offer to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.