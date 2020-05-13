The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners agreed to cancel the Southwest Washington Fair for 2020 in a meeting with department directors from around the county on Wednesday.
Fair and Events Manager for the Southwest Washington Fair Tamara Hayes said she felt it was necessary for The Southwest Washington Fair Advisory Commission to recommend the BOCC make the decision to cancel the fair.
“We concurred with Tamara’s recommendation,” Commissioner Edna Fund said following the meeting. “We’re going to try to have some other things that these poor folks that have their animals that they’re raising … that we have some other options, potentially, that would pass the muster in terms of keeping everyone healthy.”
Hayes said the alternative methods for moving forward were discussed before the decision was ultimately made.
“I know that (for) the last week, it has gone around about how we would’ve moved forward if we chose to move forward with the constraints of this timeline and we don’t think it’s the right thing to do at this time,” Hayes said during the meeting. “It would be too hard financially to wait until mid-July to know where we’re at with the Fair.”
The Southwest Washington Fair was scheduled to take place from Aug. 18-23.
“We’re still exploring alternatives,” Hayes said. “Could we have a carnival if things change, could we have some barrel racing if things change, I don’t know, but the fair in its 75,000-person attendance form can’t go on in that particular format this year.”
Below is a full press release from Lewis County issued after the publication of this story. Look for a full story in Saturday's edition of The Chronicle.
Southwest Washington Fair Canceled for 2020
The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners, the Southwest Washington Fair Advisory Commission, Lewis County Public Health Department, 4-H and FFA leadership, and the Fair management have mutually reached the decision that the Southwest Washington Fair will not be held this summer. Scheduled dates were Aug. 18-23.
Multiple concerns regarding public safety, the ability to fulfill any mandated protocols, loss of revenue, ability to obtain certain permits, the health and safety of our exhibitors and loss of attendance have all led to the decision to cancel the fair for 2020.
“We are saddened to have to cancel the fair this year. We all agree that this decision was not an easy one to make but it is the right one for 2020,” stated Fair Manager Tamara Hayes.
While the Southwest Washington Fair has continued preparation all along, many important components have been in a holding pattern of uncertainty. In addition, the Fair relies on a large number of superintendents, volunteers and employees who are senior citizens. “We especially want to keep these folks as healthy and safe as possible. We depend on them to help put on the Fair every year,” Hayes said.
The fair team is exploring options to hold the market sale and other virtual fair activities the week of fair. This conversation is ongoing, but we want to make sure to highlight the hard work of our community, especially the 4-H and FFA kids’ projects.
This is only the second time in its 111-year history the Fair will not open for the season. The Southwest Washington Fair was closed for approximately two years during World War II.
The goal is to present a combined 111th & 112th Southwest Washington Fair Reunion in August 2021 (Aug. 17-21, 2021). It will be bigger and better than ever. A record number of new exhibits, activities, attractions and remodeling/improvements – as well as a master planning project – were planned for this year, and we are in the process of rolling everything over into next year.
The Fair will be offering full refunds or rollovers for any camping or vendor spots guests had purchased for 2020. In addition, those who bought advanced tickets will receive a full refund. A refund request form will be available online at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/general-info/news/
We look forward to reuniting August 17-21, 2021, to showcase our agricultural and industrial roots, to celebrate our future, to display the accomplishments of our community members and to encourage learning through participation, competition and observation while inspiring community pride.
