The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the County and the Lewis County Seniors to provide $72,000 of funding to provide meals for people who are unable to quarantine or isolate from their own home.
County Manager Erik Martin said the funding will come through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds for the county’s response to COVID-19.
According to the resolution proposal, the funding for the Lewis County Seniors will cover the costs to plan, prepare and deliver meals for up to 45 individuals who are in non-congregate isolation or quarantine facilities, meaning they are either at the quarantine and isolation facility at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds or in a hotel.
The funding is retroactive and covers from July 16 to Sept. 30.
Martin added that it would be “very likely” that all of the $72,000 would not be spent through the duration of the project.
This particular program is separate from the meal service that the Lewis County Seniors provide in partnership with Twin Transit to fellow seniors around the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.