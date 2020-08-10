The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lewis County Economic Development Council that will provide $200,000 of CARES Act funds for the EDC to award grants to Lewis County nonprofits
According to EDC executive director Matt Matayoshi, they are just finishing up with their last round of grants — the Lewis County Works Business Grants — and he is hoping to have an application for the nonprofit grants available by next week.
Matayoshi added that the committee already established handling the small business grants will also handle the application process for the nonprofit grants.
The memorandum of understanding is not to exceed $200,000 and will run from Aug. 10 through Oct. 31.
