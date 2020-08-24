Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced eight new COVID-19 cases Friday and another six over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 323 since March.
On Friday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced eight new positive COVID-19 tests and 24 additional recoveries.
Recoveries are defined as a person who is not hospitalized and is alive 28 days after diagnosis.
Two of the eight new patients are under 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s and one each is in their 40s and 50s.
On Saturday, another four positive cases were announced, along with 12 more recoveries.
Two of the four new patients are in their 20s, and one each is in their 30s and 40s.
On Sunday another two new cases and five recoveries were announced. One of the two new patients is in their 20s, and the other is in their 80s.
No new deaths were reported over the three-day period. Thirty Lewis County residents with COVID-19 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.
For more information, go to covid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
