On Monday afternoon, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to 766 total cases since March.
Five of the new cases are in Lewis County Commissioner District 1, three are in district 2 and three are in district 3.
One person is under 20, two each are in their 20s and 30s, one each in their 40s and 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 70s.
Three additional recoveries bring the county’s total to 392, meaning a person has reached 28 days since onset of symptoms and is alive and not in the h
