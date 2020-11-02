Thirty-nine businesses and nonprofits will be on the receiving end of Lewis County’s third round of COVID-19 relief grants, totaling over half a million dollars. Although county commissioners approved the Economic Development Council’s allocation recommendations Friday, Commissioner Bobby Jackson expressed disappointment in how the money will be dispersed.
Most notably, the East Lewis County Chamber of Commerce won’t be getting any money, as they never submitted an application — something Commissioner Gary Stamper called disappointing, attributing it to a miscommunication.
“When we started this, we were primarily looking at nonprofits, and were primarily looking at the two chambers of commerce,” Jackson said Friday. “I think we had one idea … of how this process was supposed to go, and it looks like it went off to another direction.”
The East Lewis County Chamber of Commerce was not immediately available to comment on this article.
Although the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will be awarded the second largest sum of money in this round of grants, Jackson also expressed disappointment that they were granted less than half of what they requested — $42,100 instead of $99,000. Commissioners set a cap at $75,000 for individual grants.
“They’ve not been able to have events this year, which fund an awful lot of their operations,” he said. “There are a lot of businesses in this community that are very dependent upon our local Chamber of Commerce.”
But Stamper and EDC Board Chair Dan Rich described the process of formulating recommendations as thorough.
“Like any committee, there’s going to be compromise,” Stamper said. “And I think this is the best resolution we could come up with.”
Although commissioners had the opportunity to not follow the EDC’s recommendations, they opted to go along with them.
“If we were to add anything, we would have to subtract from others,” Stamper said. “So I guess that’s the question.”
Jackson also critiqued the EDC’s recommendation to grant Lewis County News $5,000 — a business he argued was “a little bit out of scope.” Rich pushed back, stating that the publication qualifies as a small business.
For this round of grants, Stamper served on the volunteer board which crafted the recommendations, and commissioners were given the final say — a shift in power spurred by the larger pot of money involved in round three.
Ultimately, Jackson signed on to moving forward with the grants, citing a quickly-approaching deadline and the fact that applicants are continuing to struggle during the pandemic — “this money needs to get out,” he said.
The largest grant, totalling $55,000, will go toward Cispus Learning Center in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on the east side of the county. Lewis County Seniors, who have reported budget shortfalls due to increased meal demand and pandemic-related restrictions on fundraising, will receive just under half of their request at $25,200.
Stamper said he was happy with East Lewis County’s representation. Along with the Cispus Learning Center, Fire Mountain Arts Council in Morton($9,500), Mineral Lake Resort ($10,000), and River Valley Community Health in Mossyrock ($5,000) will receive funding.
Most of the pot — $310,800 — will go toward nonprofits, from the Boys & Girls Club ($16,600) to Cooks Hill Community Childcare ($15,700) to Kitty Kat Haven ($2,200).
The other $199,755 will go to small businesses, the biggest chunk of which represent the food service industry.
