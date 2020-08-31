The Lewis County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to accept a little over $480,000 from the Washington Administrative Office of the Courts to upgrade Lewis County Superior and District Court video conferencing abilities.
The upgrades are designed to “provide an integrated solution to hold remote video conferencing proceedings and other functions to limit the transport of inmates for court appearances and provide the ability for the public to use video conferencing in lieu of personal appearances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The funding comes from CARES Act money awarded to the state Administrative Office of the Courts.
