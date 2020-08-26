Lewis County announced Tuesday that Commissioner Bobby Jackson will once again participate in meetings in-person after getting clearance from the state department of Labor and Industries to wear a “Humanity Shield,” rather than a face mask.
“L&I has given clear direction that the Humanity Shield is an acceptable accommodation for those who are unable to wear a mask,” Jackson said in a statement released by the county. “Wearing this will allow me to participate in all county meetings without having to remote in from my office and will keep us in compliance with L&I’s directives.”
In late July, L&I opened an investigation into Lewis County government after receiving a complaint that a Lewis County Commissioner was not wearing personal protective gear as required by an order from Gov. Jay Inslee.
The referral which didn’t list the complainant, said, “We have a Commissioner in Lewis county who is putting everyone else at risk in public meetings — employees, citizens, and otherwise — by refusing to use basic COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect those around him.”
Jackson has been critical of the governor’s mask mandate and stated that he does not wear one due to a medical issue.
Commissioners Edna Fund and Gary Stamper wear masks during meetings, which did not fall under allowed PPE by L&I guidelines.
Inslee’s order, which went into effect in early July, required face coverings be worn in public, and specifically in businesses and indoor public spaces. It included alternate accommodations for people unable to wear a mask due to medical reason, specifically face guards.
Jackson was wearing a spit guard during meetings until L&I began looking into the county, and since the beginning of August has taken part in meetings remotely.
According to the county, L&I has since determined that traditional face shields “are not allowable.”
The Humanity Shield is a plastic face shield extending from a band around the head that also includes a cloth extension on the outer edges of the shield going down to the neck.
The L&I inspection of Lewis County is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.