As a Lewis County Commissioner I have dealt with many issues, but none has had as deep an impact as the current crisis caused by COVID-19. Lewis County has 29 confirmed cases and tragically we have lost three lives. Families in Lewis County are in tremendous pain and we remember them in our prayers daily.
As the crisis drags on with Gov. Jay Inslee looking to extend the lockdown, the volume of calls and emails I receive has not increased but the subject has changed. At first people were almost exclusively concerned about health implications, but now most people are frantic about their increasingly dire economic conditions.
I recently received a phone call from the owner of a venue that depends on the ability to gather large groups for celebrations for their economic survival. As summer time draws closer, the season of weddings will be upon us, and this owner has more than 30 bookings in the next few months and is concerned that if he can’t open and operate he will lose his business.
He will not be the only person affected. His business supports caterers, bands, and all of the other vendors necessary to make these celebrations happen. Every one of those companies is facing economic Armageddon and so are their employees.
With job loss comes a host of other problems. Studies have shown that domestic-violence, divorce, depression, drug addiction and even suicide are all increased by money problems. Unlike the virus, there is no treatment or vaccine that will ever be developed to combat this except for improving economic conditions.
We were asked by the Governor and our health officials to “bend the curve” and not overwhelm our hospital system by sheltering in place and ceasing all “non-essential” work and we did. I would argue that every parent earning a living and putting food on the table is in their mind essential and therefore we need to figure out how we will do just that.
We have written a letter to Governor Inslee asking him to allow us at the local level to start evaluating and re-opening our businesses and we await his response. We are also requesting that the director of the Department of Health provide the county with guidance to do the same.
But some very important people have been left out of this process that is most likely to have the innovative solutions we are looking for — the business owners themselves.
So I am asking the following questions of our business community and urging them to send their responses to me at my county email:
1. How would you prepare for a re-opening of your business should the Governor lift the current restrictions?
2. What sorts of safeguards would you put in place for social distancing for your customers?
3. How would you plan for a return to work for your employees?
4. What would be your messaging to the community about re-opening your business?
5. What are the ramifications of not being allowed to re-open your business sooner rather than later?
With this vital information in hand I believe we can work together as a community to safeguard our collective health while responsibly opening our businesses to avoid the massive economic damage sure to follow if we do not. If any business is interested in answering these questions, please email me at bobby.jackson@lewiscountywa.gov.
New York City has approximately 29,000 people per square mile, Los Angeles 23,000, Seattle 8,000 and Lewis County 31. To act as if Lewis County has the same risk factors as these other places is absurd. It is time to let us start working towards getting back to business.
•••
Bobby Jackson is a Lewis County Commissioner representing District 2.
