Cable TV and internet company Comcast announced Monday that it will extend through June 30 a policy of not disconnecting service or charging late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The policy was first announced March 13.
Among the steps the company has taken:
-- Comcast will not disconnect a customer's internet, mobile or voice service, and the business will waive late fees if the customer contacts the company and says they can't pay their bills during the period. Flexible payment options are available.
-- WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free. For a map WiFi hotspots, go to www.xfinity.com/wifi.
-- Although the majority of customers do not come close to using 1 terabyte of data in a month, data plans are being paused to give all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
-- Internet Essentials, Comcast's low-income internet program, is offering 60 days of complimentary service for new customers through June 30. It is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. For more information, visit www.internetessentials.com.
