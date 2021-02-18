Cold weather across the nation is causing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday. More than 90% of this week’s allocations will be impacted, forcing many providers — including Providence Centralia and St. Peter hospitals — to reschedule appointments.
The state’s mass vaccination sites will also close down over the weekend.
“We realize this is an inconvenience,” reads a Thursday Providence press release. “Every person who has an appointment to be rescheduled has been notified via email but we realize some people may miss this email.”
Four Providence vaccination events, spanning from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, have been canceled, including a second-dose event at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. A small amount of vaccine will be given out to individuals scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19 at Providence Medical Group in Lacey. The provider will be prioritizing patients “who are coming close to their six-week window for the second-dose vaccine” and trying to get them into cancelled appointments.
“Please note, the CDC has determined there are no health implications in delaying the vaccine by two weeks,” the press release reads.
DOH noted that in the next three weeks, vaccine shipments are expected to “gradually” increase. But providers are still not receiving as many doses as they’re requesting. Next week, for example, the state was set to receive 173,150 less doses than were requested.