In an effort to protect our staff and our readers, advertisers, sources and neighbors, The Chronicle has made the decision to have staff work remotely for the next several weeks, starting Tuesday, March 17.
All staff will still be working and available through email and phone numbers listed in The Chronicle and on chronline.com. The newspaper will be delivered as usual.
“We’ve made the only responsible decision to help slow the spread of a potentially deadly illness that has already reached our community,” Editor Natalie Johnson said.
To reach the newsroom, email news@chronline.com or call 360-736-4796. To reach our front office, call 360-736-3311.
For more contacts, go to chronline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.