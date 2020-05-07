A boy who falls into the age range of 0-9 was identified Wednesday as the latest person to contract the COVID-19 virus in Thurston County, public health officials announced.
Wednesday's one case now gives the county 115 confirmed cases since Thurston County Public Health and Social Services began tracking the cases in early March. Wednesday's case was only the third this week.
Of the 115 total cases, one person has died and 108 other people have either recovered or are recovering. That gives the county six active cases of COVID-19, the data show.
Also in the region
-- Pierce County continues to see a steady increase in cases. Thirty-nine were announced Wednesday, giving the county more than 1,500 with 54 deaths.
-- Lewis County has 30 cases and three deaths.
-- Mason County has 26 cases and one death.
-- Grays Harbor County is still reporting 12 cases.
Around the state, nation and world
Washington state has more than 15,000 cases and 870 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In the U.S., the world's leader in cases and deaths, the numbers continue to climb, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, those numbers showed 1.2 million cases and more than 70,000 deaths. More than 25,000 people have died in New York state.
Globally, the virus has afflicted 3.7 million and killed more than 262,000.
