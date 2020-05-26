Chehalis Tribe: Lucky Eagle Casino to Reopen June 11

The Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel will reopen to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, according to a Tuesday morning announcement by the Chehalis Tribe.
Below is the full announcement from Chief Executive Officer Lisa L. Miles.
To All Our Valued Guests,
It is with great pleasure I announce that Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel will re-open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11. We are so excited to see our guests again and can’t wait to share with you all the important changes we’ve made to keep Lucky Eagle a safe place and welcoming place. Please stay tuned for specific details on a number of new initiatives designed to increase cleanliness and sanitization and measures we are taking to help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
We would not be taking this step forward if we did not believe the time was right. The Chehalis Tribe has been, and continues to be, committed to the safety and well-being of the community, our guests and our wonderful team members. When you return to Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, it will be a new experience, but one we believe you will enjoy and an environment you will find comfortable and safe.
As mentioned previously, shortly after our closing, we commissioned a study by an independent researcher to learn more about your preferences, perceptions and views of casino cleanliness and sanitization, along with a number of measures and initiatives you found most valuable. We have been busy building our re-opening plan based on this research as well as collaboratively with local health officials, and we look forward to sharing more details about these efforts.
Our re-opening plan will be a phased approach in order to align with the Chehalis Tribe’s plan to limit the number of visitors to the reservation. This includes a soft opening for a small number of invited guests only between June 1 through June 10 before opening to the public on June 11.
The past eight weeks are unlike anything we’ve seen before. There has been so much uncertainty and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have touched all of us, in one way or another. How fitting that we “re-open” in June 2020, almost 25 years to the day that we opened to the public for the first time back in 1995!
I want to thank you for your patience and continued support. We are excited to welcome back our team members and of course, you, our valued guests, an important part of our Lucky Eagle family. We’ve missed you!
Warm regards,
Lisa L. Miles
Chief Executive Officer, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel
