The Chehalis Tribe has made the decision to close the Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel and suspend all operations through the end of the month, according to a statement by CEO Lisa Miles Monday afternoon.
Her full statement is below.
This story will be updated.
The Chehalis Tribe and Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel have made the difficult decision to suspend all operations through the end of the month, effective Tuesday evening (3/17/20) at 11:59 p.m. This decision reflects our continued commitment to our number one priority: the health and well-being of our team members, guests, tribal and surrounding communities.
Although there have been no known cases of COVID-19 reported at Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, we are taking this pre-emptive measure given the nature of our business and the number of people that visit our property each day. This measure aligns with those taken by Washington State and as recommended by public health officials.
Our team members will be paid two weeks of emergency leave during this time and it is our hope this decision will support broader efforts of social distancing for both our team members and our guests. Such measures will make the most difference if we all do our part.
At this time, we plan to re-open on Wednesday, April 1. We will continue to update our guests through the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel website and Facebook page.
Through this rapidly-evolving situation, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel remains committed to creating a safe and healthy environment for all guests and team members, as well as doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. In the meantime, stay well and we look forward to our reopening and seeing you again soon!
We appreciate your continued patience, support and trust in us as we navigate this rapidly-evolving matter.
Lisa Miles,
Chief Executive Officer, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel
