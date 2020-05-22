The Chehalis Tribe announced on Wednesday that the Chehalis Tribal Government will reopen on Monday June 1.
According to a press release issued by the Chehalis Tribe, anyone looking to enter the tribal areas must adhere to government-issued health and safety guidelines.
“These guidelines are temporary, but necessary for your health and safety as well as the health and safety of others,” the release states.
Those entering must undergo a health screening, which includes a temperature check. Anyone who records a fever of over 100.4, or displaying certain symptoms won’t be allowed to enter until 72 hours after symptoms have subsided and must present clearance from a medical provider.
In an effort to limit the amount of people in the buildings and administer health checks, each will have a designated entry and exit point. Additionally, foot wells for sanitation and medical cabinets stocked personal protective equipment will be at each entrance.
Appointments for on-site services are still encouraged and in-person meetings will still be limited.
