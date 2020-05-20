At the Chehalis School Board’s Wednesday meeting, W.F. West High School principal Bob Walters shared the high school’s virtual graduation plans as well as accommodations for other traditional senior year activities.
W.F. West’s virtual graduation is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. A class of 2020 commencement video will be created and emailed to seniors and their families at 6 p.m. on the day of graduation, said Walters.
“I think this year we are going to allow air horns at the ceremony — (a) one-time exception,” he said, laughing.
Each slide in the graduation video will include the student’s cap and gown photo, senior photo and their college or career choice. Walters said that they wanted to make sure they added some student components to the graduation video so Colin Slattery, W.F. West valedictorian, will be introducing the top 10 students and Ellie Bunker, number 10, will be introducing the rest of the top 25 W.F. West students based on GPA.
“We also have three, maybe four, class speeches so those students are working from home on their speeches and they’re going to be sending in some video clips. I’ve had a chance to read the speeches over and they are really capturing this time for their senior class,” said Walters.
On the morning and into the afternoon of graduation day, June 6, there will be a graduation parade, during which a 2-foot by 3-foot vinyl sign of each senior will be displayed in Stan Hedwall Park. The City of Chehalis and the class of 2020 parent group have been working together to organize the event.
The event is organized by the Parents of W.F. West Class of 2020 and sponsored by the Chehalis Foundation, and will feature a fire truck escort and begin at the Lewis County Mall and the parade will continue through Stan Hedwall Park. The seniors signs can be picked up after the parade and displayed in the seniors’ yards at home.
The district is encouraging students to decorate their cars and wear their caps and gowns as they participate in the parade. More information can be found on the Chehalis School District’s website as the graduation date approaches.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5, a modified senior breakfast will take place at Market Street Bakery as students can drive up and get a breakfast sandwich.
“Students will be able to drive through downtown Chehalis and they will have a breakfast sandwich — we’re trying to get students to choose which kind of breakfast sandwich they want. We will have some excitement as seniors come through,” said Walters.
There will also be a virtual senior scholarship and awards evening in the form of a video that will be emailed to seniors and shared on the Chehalis School District website on June 4.
“It’s been fun to do everything we can do and with the Chehalis Foundation and the parent group stepping in — it’s really been a partnership. I think it will be as special as it can be for these kids,” said Walters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.