The Chehalis School Board held a meeting on Tuesday where they discussed the decision to start the year off with distance learning and rehired former superintendent Ed Rothlin as a COVID and special events coordinator through next June.
School board member J. Vander Stoep said that he felt it would be beneficial for Lewis County superintendents, county public health officials and the district’s insurance company to have a public meeting to discuss the risks involved with opening schools.
Earlier this month, Lewis County Health Officer Dr. Rachel Wood recommended that all public and private schools in the county offer only distance learning to start off the 2020-21 school year. Chehalis School Board voted at a prior meeting to open schools with distance learning only.
“If I was the head of the Lewis County health department and I was making these recommendations, I would want to have a public hearing that everybody could watch and I could ask questions. People have a ton of questions,” said Vander Stoep. “And I’m not, therefore, saying that we should change our opinion. I just feel that I have questions and a lot of people have questions and I think it would be healthy for the community to have that opportunity.”
Chehalis School District Superintendent Dr. Christine Moloney said she has not heard anything regarding the question asked of Gov. Jay Inslee — would districts be sued in the case of a student contracting COVID-19 if they choose to open schools despite their county’s recommendation?
Moloney said that Director of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services J.P. Andreson, Lewis County superintendents and a local pediatrician are going to meet regularly to reassess the situation of reopening schools.
“We have the health and safety of our staff and our students that we have to make sure we provide a safe environment for them, but we also know how powerful in-person learning is for our kids… We are going to be meeting to talk about what the cases are looking like and how can we move to face-to-face and how soon and what are the risks,” Moloney said.
