The nonprofit Arcora Foundation, funded by Delta Dental of Washington, has provided $1,085,000 total in grants to 17 Washington tribes to help their dental clinics provide care during the coronavirus pandemic, including the Chehalis Tribe and Quinault Indian Nation.
“We can’t stress it enough – oral health is essential to overall health, and that remains true during this pandemic,” said Arcora Foundation President and CEO Vanetta Abdellatif. “Gum disease is linked to heart disease, diabetes complications and respiratory illnesses, which are major risk factors for COVID-19. Oral disease also is linked to stroke and pregnancy complications. Making sure people have access to oral health care is an equity issue and remains critically important.”
Most tribes received $70,000 grants from Arcora Foundation, which will be used to purchase additional PPE and other safety equipment, among other possible uses.
