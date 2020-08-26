Chehalis is reporting a 3.8 percent drop in revenue for 2020, but has so far been able to reduce spending to make up for the loss, city Finance Director Chun Saul reported.
Saul on Monday evening presented to the council an amended 2020 budget which accounted for the impacts of COVID-19. The amended budget was approved by the council upon first reading.
The general fund’s revenue is down by about 3.8 percent and each city department has been able to reduce their spending in order to offset the fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to rebalance the general fund, the city must decrease expenditures by about $405,000. Saul said that as the city receives new financial information, another budget adjustment may need to be made before the year’s end. This current budget amendment is anticipating a 5 percent decrease from the original budget.
One of the hardest-hit areas of the city’s budget is the recreation revenues, which is estimated to be about 87 percent lower than what was projected due to the cancelation of many events and the closure of the pool throughout the summer.
Reductions made to help balance the budget include a $349,000 reduction in payroll, a $47,000 reduction in supplies and a $23,000 reduction in services.
“The police department has two positions that are vacant — one part-time parking enforcement and one full-time police officer. Also, the fire department has many changes with their staff. We currently have three positions vacant but they plan to fill two of those three positions in the fall,” said Saul.
The city saved money by not having to hire pool staff or many recreation positions. The street superintendent position is also vacant but the city plans to fill that position in that fall.
There were a couple of increases that had not been budgeted for, one of which is $30,000 for the temporary fire station location.
Sales tax revenue experienced a reduction of about $246,000. The Chehalis Police Department was able to reduce its budget by $149,000, the fire department was able to reduce its budget by $30,000 and the recreation department’s expenditures have decreased by $151,000.
“A combined, city-wide total decrease in fund balance of about $430,000 is proposed with the budget amendment,” said Saul to the council after her presentation.
The full summary of the budget amendment can be found on the City of Chehalis website as a part of Monday’s meeting agenda — https://www.ci.chehalis.wa.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_council/meeting/5211/agenda_packet.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.