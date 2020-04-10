Chehalis’ Peterson Brothers Automation has started using their 3D printer to make a sewing jig which helps to dramatically cut down on the time it takes to sew a mask, helping various mask sewing groups to make the high-demand item.
“Blueprints” for different items that can be 3D printed are available online, Petersen downloaded blueprints for the jig to help with mask sewing and started printing them. After the tool is 3D printed with plastic it is used to fold over the edges of the fabric that will become the ties of the mask.
“Creating these ties out of bias tape is a difficult process by hand, time is not the only factor. It requires folding and ironing a flexible material… This device not only cuts the time down, but it also enables more people to attempt the process without fear of failure or injury from working with tiny cloth and a hot iron right next to your hand,” said David Peterson, co-owner and operations director at Peterson Brothers Automation.
It takes about twelve hours to make 10 of the tools but one tool can be used to make hundreds of masks, Peterson said. There are mask sewing groups that connect through Facebook including “Lewis County (WA) Mask Sewing Group” in which Peterson’s mother, Ruth, is a member.
“My mom was the one who connected me with the (mask sewing group) since she knew that I had the printer. She gets them from me then distributes them to people in the group who ask for them,” said Peterson.
He said that without the small plastic tool produced by the 3D printer, the mask-making process would take about 30 minutes and with the aid of the tool it only takes around two to three minutes.
“There are mask-making groups that ask for the tools but there have also been several individuals who have free time, look up how to make masks with scraps of fabric that they have laying around, use the tool and donate the masks that they make,” said Peterson.
Peterson said that there are a lot of organizations that are looking for masks, such as nursing homes, hospitals, medical clinics and people within the at-risk population.
“I know the hospital has certain regulations on what kind of mask their staff can use and I think it’s more that the hospitals want to be able to have masks to give to patients at a low cost. A lot of medical clinics and people that are going out and about need something to not necessarily filter but just to cover their mouth and nose,” he said.
Peterson said that anyone who has a 3D printer can print this tool and there will be mask sewing groups eager to use them.
“I think the biggest thing isn’t necessarily these tools but it’s just that everybody’s way of life has changed and even though people’s lives are a little bit more limited when people see a need they try to help. It’s amazing to me,” Peterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.