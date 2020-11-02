The Chehalis Community Renaissance Team (CCRT) has announced a grant program with a total pot of $50,000 to provide funds to Chehalis small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chehalis CARES Small Business Grant Program will award grants up to $5,000.
To be eligible, businesses must be located in the City of Chehalis city limits; employ no more than 20 employees; have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020 and hold applicable business licenses and have been directly and negatively affected by the COVID-19 health pandemic.
“Our small businesses are critical to the success of our economy and are an integral part of our community. We thank the City of Chehalis for the opportunity to support the economic recovery efforts of our hard-working businesses,” said Annalee Tobey, CCRT executive director. The grant funds originate from the CARES Act funding allocated to the City of Chehalis. The City awarded CCRT $50,000 earlier this month through the Chehalis CARES COVID-19 Community Response Program.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. Grant funds must be used for expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Nov. 6, 2020 and only those expenses not previously reimbursed by other federal and state programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program or insurance.
Eligible expenses include rent, mortgage, utilities, PPE, payroll and supply costs associated with social distancing regulations.
“As we work toward economic recovery, the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team remains committed to providing resources and support to our business community. These grants will provide much-needed financial help during this unprecedented crisis,” Tobey stated.
Full details of the program, including a link to the online application, are available at: www.experiencechehalis.com/chehaliscaresgrant. For more information, contact Annalee Tobey at annalee@experiencechehalis.com.
