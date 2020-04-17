The Chehalis Community Renaissance Team (CCRT) is working to support local businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak by helping with small business loans and grants and launching a digital marketing grant program to help businesses create or improve their online presence.
“Many of our projects in process prior to the COVID-19 outbreak are on pause. We fully intend to pick these projects back up once the time is right. In the meantime, our focus has been on increased local business support,” said CCRT Executive Director Annalee Tobey. “In order to speak to the new federal loan programs and new opportunities available, unemployment options, etc., we have been attending many webinars and Zoom meetings and getting up to speed as quickly as possible.”
On Monday, April 13 CCRT launched a new Digital Marketing Grant program which is offering local businesses within the Chehalis Main Street district matching grants up to $2,500.
“CCRT will cover 75 percent of the project costs up to $2500,” said Tobey.
Applicable programs for the Digital Marketing Grant program include creation or improvement of a business website, e-commerce development costs, digital marketing advertising and social media management.
“We are working with great determination and urgency to help our business community. We have no plans to slow down as we come up with more ways to lend our support. More plans are in the works,” said Tobey.
CCRT was founded in 2009 and has the goal of working on “projects and initiatives focused on community building, economic development, quality design, traffic and parking, and downtown development,” according to the CCRT website.
Tobey explained in an email that the CCRT is working to promote the importance of supporting local businesses and community organizations and to directly offer businesses support.
CCRT compiled information about which restaurants and stores are still open and what their current hours are on their websites experiencechehalis.com/take-out-options/, for restaurants and experiencechehalis.com/current-retail-shopping/ for retail stores.
CCRT is available to answer any questions business owners may have about loan sources or other available resources, Tobey said.
CCRT runs a Facebook for local small businesses to join called Networking For Chehalis Businesses where updated information on local and federal small business grants and loans and webinar opportunities are being posted.
“We are grateful to our generous donors and supporters that make these efforts a reality for our community, and for the enduring of our businesses - pulling up their bootstraps and getting to work. Though folks are nervous, they are determined, and that goes a long way,” said Tobey.
