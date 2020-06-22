City of Centralia buildings will be reopening to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24 in response to Lewis County’s approval to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan which allows customer-facing government services.
When inside city buildings the public will be required to follow 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask, according to a press release from the city.
“Before entering any city building, the public must review the symptoms listed on the sign and if you have experienced any of the symptoms in the previous 72 hours or if you have a medical reason for not wearing a mask, then you may not enter the building,” states the press release.
If a member of the public is experiencing the listed symptoms, there will be a sign posted outside of the building with a phone number to call so that another option for service can be arranged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.