While most of Summerfest’s traditional events and activities have been canceled, the City of Centralia announced Tuesday there will be a public fireworks display on July 4.
The show will start at about 10:15 p.m. from Fort Borst Park, which will be closed to visitors along with all sports fields and parking lots to provide for a “fall zone” for debris.
“Uncle Ando’s is sponsoring the show, which will feature 8-inch and 10-inch shells,” the city wrote in a news release. “The large display will be visible from all over the community, so folks can enjoy the event while social distancing.”
Viewers are encouraged by the city to watch from home or an open parking lot in the vicinity.
The city normally holds a fireworks show from the fairgrounds, but Summerfest has been canceled this year and the fairgrounds are currently being used as a partial shelter.
The sponsor for the show is Uncle Aldo’s Wurld of Weed in Centralia.
