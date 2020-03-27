School Lunches
School districti employees hand out meals at Edison Elementary in Centralia last week.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Starting Monday, the Centralia School District will expand its food distribution program, using school buses and district-owned vans to bus food to 16 new locations in Centralia. 

“Our goal is to ensure that children have continued access to nutritious meals, even if their families do not have transportation means,” a news release from the district states.

Curbside meal pickup locations at each of the district’s elementary schools will continue to serve hot lunches on select days, will also continue to provide breakfast meals as well. Only cold food will be distributed on the new route. 

New locations and times are:

 

Jefferson Lincoln Route

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — 1101 Scammon Creek Road/South Creek Apartments

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — 2613 Cooks Hill Road/Cooks Hill Road Apartments

Noon to 12:20 p.m. — 1112 Long Road/Long Road Trailer Court

 Oakveiw Route

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — 21541 Bucoda Highway/Skookumchuck Trailer Court  

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — Big Hanaford Road and Bucoda Highway/Schaeffer Park

Noon to 12:20 p.m. — Wigley Road and Elma Drive

12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m — 2515 N. Peal St./North Pearl Street Trailer Court

 

Fords Prairie/Jefferson Lincoln Route

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — 1500 Lincoln Creek Road/Lincoln Creek Grange

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — Harriman Street and Joppish Road/Galvin School

Noon to 12:20 p.m. — Old Highway 99 and Prather Road/NW Sausage & Deli

12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. — 1310 Belmont St./Motel 6

 

Washington Route

11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — Centralia Alpha Road and Mills Lane/Cherry Blossom Estates

11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — Seminary Hill Road and Saxon Street/just past the National Guard Armory

Noon to 12:20 p.m. — Rose Street and Vienna Street/Logan School

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. — 1049 Eckerson Road/King Oscar Hotel

12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Quality Inn and Centralia Inn

