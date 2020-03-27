Starting Monday, the Centralia School District will expand its food distribution program, using school buses and district-owned vans to bus food to 16 new locations in Centralia.
“Our goal is to ensure that children have continued access to nutritious meals, even if their families do not have transportation means,” a news release from the district states.
Curbside meal pickup locations at each of the district’s elementary schools will continue to serve hot lunches on select days, will also continue to provide breakfast meals as well. Only cold food will be distributed on the new route.
New locations and times are:
Jefferson Lincoln Route
11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — 1101 Scammon Creek Road/South Creek Apartments
11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — 2613 Cooks Hill Road/Cooks Hill Road Apartments
Noon to 12:20 p.m. — 1112 Long Road/Long Road Trailer Court
Oakveiw Route
11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — 21541 Bucoda Highway/Skookumchuck Trailer Court
11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — Big Hanaford Road and Bucoda Highway/Schaeffer Park
Noon to 12:20 p.m. — Wigley Road and Elma Drive
12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m — 2515 N. Peal St./North Pearl Street Trailer Court
Fords Prairie/Jefferson Lincoln Route
11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — 1500 Lincoln Creek Road/Lincoln Creek Grange
11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — Harriman Street and Joppish Road/Galvin School
Noon to 12:20 p.m. — Old Highway 99 and Prather Road/NW Sausage & Deli
12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. — 1310 Belmont St./Motel 6
Washington Route
11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. — Centralia Alpha Road and Mills Lane/Cherry Blossom Estates
11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. — Seminary Hill Road and Saxon Street/just past the National Guard Armory
Noon to 12:20 p.m. — Rose Street and Vienna Street/Logan School
12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. — 1049 Eckerson Road/King Oscar Hotel
12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. — Quality Inn and Centralia Inn
