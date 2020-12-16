At least five long-term care facilities in Lewis County are reporting positive COVID-19 cases to the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), according to spokesperson Chris Wright. Data from the Department of Health (DOH) as of Dec. 8 shows that 13 of Lewis County’s 18 deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.
However, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services doesn’t publicize that data, unlike other counties. After one large outbreak in September, county officials announced they would begin confirming outbreaks, but quickly walked back the policy.
“We were wanting the organizations or locations where there were outbreaks to make the comments for themselves,” Lewis County Public Health spokesperson Alison Puckett said Wednesday. “We didn’t want to be the first ones going ahead of it, kind of causing more speculation and distrust.”
But DSHS confirmed that in Lewis County, positive cases are currently being reported in Woodland Village, Riverside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Cooks Hill Manor Assisted Living, Stillwaters Colonial Residence, and Chehalis West Assisted Living. Wright noted that the list could include facilities where only one resident or staff tested positive, but at least one of those facilities — Riverside — is experiencing a larger outbreak. Prestige Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Centralia reported an outbreak earlier this year.
In a Nov. 23 letter to family members, Riverside administrator Mark Sanders confirmed that 17 residents and 11 staff members had tested positive.
“We are testing all staff members and residents twice a week to help us with management of this outbreak,” Sanders wrote. “We are practicing strict isolation techniques and hope to isolate and stop this before it can spread further.”
Sanders also noted that the facility is working closely with public health officials.
“We are supporting Riverside as they’re handling their COVID-19 response, but we are not going to be commenting on any specific details on behalf of Riverside,” Puckett said.
After several requests, Riverside has not confirmed how many positive cases are still active in the facility, or if the outbreak has led to any deaths. During a phone call this week, Sanders directed The Chronicle to Riverside’s parent company, Cornerstone Healthcare Services, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019. The company did not return The Chronicle’s calls or emails, and this week its website went offline.
An investigation by DSHS found that in 2019, Riverside “failed to ensure sufficient staff were present to provide care and services for residents to meet the minimum 3.4 direct care hours per resident day,” placing residents “at risk of unmet care needs and a diminished quality of life.” The investigation found that through July, August and September, the facility was short 1,236 hours, resulting in a $33,412 fine. Last January, a health survey and complaint investigation also found “widespread deficiencies constituting immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety.”
The Chronicle was first made aware of Riverside’s outbreak by a Vader resident who requested anonymity out of fear that staff may retaliate against her mother, who moved into the facility this summer. In an interview this week, she alleged that Riverside staff waited weeks to confirm that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was really upset about that,” she said. “She has a lot of health issues that could really kill her with this … I don’t know why they’re keeping it so hush hush when this is really something the whole community should be aware of.”
