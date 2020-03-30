Express Employment owners Eric and Julie Schubert pride themselves on the personal nature of their business. It’s been that way since they purchased their Centralia franchise and moved into the area in August of 2019. With the closures and limitations caused by COVID-19, though, that face-to-face, individualized approach to staffing naturally became temporarily impractical.
While the Schuberts and their reduced workforce are still placing prospective employees in jobs, Julie said they’ve started to utilize an online-based approach.
She admits it’s been one of the most difficult adjustments the company has made.
“Express takes a lot of pride in the people part of our business,” Julie said. “Now we’re being, obviously, discouraged to meet with people, social distancing, etc. Our entire hiring process is almost all online, so I guess it’s kind of weird. It seems almost inhuman to us because we like the people contact and the relationships.”
Additionally, Express has seen many of its regular business clients cut ties with temporary associates as a result of companies scaling down their workforce. Eric said Express’ business is down 40 percent as of Thursday and it’s led some of their own organizational changes.
Eric, Julie and two other associates still come into Express’ Centralia office, while one employee is working from home and four have been let go.
With essential businesses — such as hospitals and grocery stores — in the area staying open, Eric says some of those companies have reached out to Express for assistance in filling positions, which has allowed the company to place employees in new positions.
“Because of the essential businesses that have been calling us lately, it’s allowed us to hang in there, so to speak,” Eric said. “So, we’ve been able to help these people. It’s not so much our business is growing, it’s more so just being able to help some people, not a lot of people, but some people in the community to be able to get them back out to work.”
One of those essential businesses is Providence Centralia Hospital, who Eric said Express hasn’t worked with in over 10 years. Others have never worked with Express before, but are now relying on the business for temporary employees to meet the new demands of staffing.
“We’re taking a lot of those (laid off) people and transferring them from being laid off, into some of these essential businesses,” Eric said. “Those essential businesses, like hospitals and grocery stores and warehouses that handle food, things like that, they’ve been calling us in the last week or two.”
Some of those people are existing Express clients, while others haven’t yet worked with the company but are looking to find a job. He hopes more prospective job seekers can utilize Express in their search for a new position.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of companies in Lewis County that have laid off and we’d never know about it,” Eric said. “Those people are hopefully going to unemployment and getting unemployment but if they can come to us and they’re willing to do some of the jobs that we have available, that would be great to help them gain employment as well.”
Last week, there were 1,094 unemployment claims filed in Lewis County, a staggering jump from the 92 claims filed the week before. Gov. Jay Inslee confirmed the state as a whole saw a 843 percent increase in new cases last week.
Eric says that’s been reflected in the number of new job seekers who are turning to Express.
“We’ve been posting all of them (available jobs), as much as we’ve been trying to help those that have been laid off, we’ve been posting them too just so people in the community know that we’re still hiring,” Eric said. “We want to continue to post those jobs or track the people that are unemployed.”
As of now, Express can only be reached via email at Jobs.CentraliaWA@ExpressPros.com
According to Julie, Express has always satisfied the needs of both prospective employees and their clients who look to hire through them. In times like these, though, she feels an added responsibility to both parties.
“For us, we can manage our business, we can close the doors and do e-docs and we can still survive through the processes and changes we’re making,” Julie said. “They (essential businesses) can’t. They can’t change the hospital environment that much, they can’t change Wal-Mart.
“It’s another level of help and another level of satisfaction and gratification, in a sense, that you really feel very, very good when you’re filling those jobs.”
