On Thursday, the Centralia Police Department announced that it was working with Lewis County Emergency Management to distribute N95 masks to anyone who wants or needs one.
“As the COVID-19 virus continues to linger and affect more people, we want to ensure everyone has proper protective masks at their disposal,” reads a letter written by Chief Stacy Denham. “We recognize many people might have compromised immune systems or want the added protection of an N95 mask. This offer is available to any resident or business who requests them.”
To get a mask, call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680. Staff can deliver masks to waiting vehicles outside the police department.
“If you need a special delivery option, please don’t hesitate to ask and we will try to accommodate,” the letter reads.
The program will continue while supplies last.
