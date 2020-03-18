The City of Centralia issued an emergency resolution in response to the spread of COVID-19 signed by Centralia Mayor Susan Luond on March 17, 2020.
The emergency resolution states that the City of Centralia is following the U.S. Department of Health and Social Services, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Lewis County Commissioners’ declarations of emergency in an effort to reduce the threat of the virus.
“With everything that’s going on, the city just wanted to weigh in. I think (the emergency resolution) just creates a pathway in case we need to act really quickly and don’t need to wait for normal procedure,” said Luond on Tuesday afternoon.
The resolution declared a local emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which authorizes “necessary expenditures to meet emergency needs without further notice of hearing and authorizing local resources to be used to the fullest extent possible,” stated the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.