Centralia Elementary Schools Put on ‘Teacher Parades’ Through Neighborhoods

Teachers at elementary schools in the Centralia School District have been participating in “teacher parades” in which the teachers drive through the neighborhoods of their students with “we miss you!” signs and other encouraging messages.
After Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent order for schools to stay closed through the rest of the school year, teachers and students will not be heading back to the classrooms together and did not get to say goodbye before the unexpected end to the school year.
“It’s important to our kids — who we miss the most right now and to see their smiling faces. They are going to be so excited,” said Christine Chamberlain, a second-grade teacher at Fords Prairie Elementary School.
Chamberlain said she has been delivering breakfast and lunch to kids two days a week and said when she pulls up to the kids’ houses they are very excited.
A line of teachers from Washington Elementary drove through their student’s neighborhoods on Wednesday afternoon and were greeted by many children and their families standing in their yards waving and holding signs displaying messages such as, “I miss you Mrs. Knutson. I wish I could go back to school!”
The procession of teachers from Washington Elementary drove by their students waving and honking their horns. Some cars had painted windows with messages and balloons floating above them.
Teachers from Edison Elementary drove through the neighborhoods on Thursday afternoon and on Friday a teacher parade will head through the neighborhood of the students that attend Fords Prairie Elementary School at 1:30 p.m.
