The Centralia Downtown Association has received $55,000 in CARES Act Funding from the City of Centralia and plans to use that money to help small businesses in Centralia create a “virtual shopping experience.”
Grants of up to $3,000 are available for downtown businesses for website or e-commerce development.
“If you own a small business, you should jump at this opportunity to develop or improve your website,” CDA President Jennifer Krueger said. “Most customers expect an online presence, even if it’s just a landing page with pictures of the products and services offered. This will be a permanent new income stream that will stabilize our downtown by bringing in outside dollars now and drawing future shoppers to our businesses after this crisis has passed.”
The CDA is also offering $500 grants for social media marketing, such as hiring a photographer, hiring someone to handle social media or social media advertising.
The CDA will also improve its own website.
“We want our downtown to shine virtually! With professional, eye-catching websites, our downtown businesses can draw customers during these tough times, and the CDA can help further by featuring those businesses on our site. We want to showcase downtown as a place to visit and shop online or in-person for both locals and visitors,” said CDA Executive Director Teri Zambon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.