The Centralia Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 relief fund, the group announced this week.
“To say we are living in unprecedented times is an understatement. The world, our country, and Lewis County are gripped by a crisis that is unfolding every day,” foundation President Dan Rich wrote in a letter announcing the fund.
Contributions can be made online at app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/CentraliaCommunityFoundation/donate.html or by check mailed to the Centralia Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1642, Centralia Wa, 98531.
Rich said the board is working to determine the best course of action and has set up a fund advisory committee including representatives from the board, the City of Centralia and Lewis County.
“Our plan is to work with the command centers in our county who deliver needed supplies and services to those that have relied on institutions and schools that are suddenly not able to provide in the same ways as before,” he wrote. “Now is the time for all of us to demonstrate our support for our neighbors, our community and our home.”
