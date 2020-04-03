The Centralia Community Foundation (CCF) is working to raise $5,000 to match a $5,000 pledge for COVID-19 relief in our community and the CCF has raised $3,500 as of Thursday.
“The $10,000 will go a long way to help support the most urgent needs of our community,” said Pennie Pickering, with CCF.
The CCF was founded in June of 2016 with the goal of enhancing the lives of Centralia citizens, according to the its website.
The CCF said the funds will be used to support various command centers that are assisting the community during this time of uncertainty. The foundation has established a committee composed of six community members including a city and county representative with the goal of assessing the greatest needs in the area and then distribute the COVID-19 relief funds, said Pickering in an email.
“Services such as providing meals, care, and other social support needs will be prioritized. Our fund advisory committee will determine the best course of action. We are a ‘fundraising community foundation’ and it is our duty to raise the funds to help our community,” said President of the CCF Board of Directors Dan Rich. “We want to get in front of this as fast as possible and given the swift response so far, I am certain this community will come together and help.”
The CCF is asking for donations for those who are able to contribute in order to reach to $5,000 goal and receive the matching funds for a total of $10,000 that will go into the COVID-19 relief fund.
The matching funds were pledged by Mark Dulin’s family and Dan, Nadine, and Janelle Rich for a combined total of $5,000. Donations to help the CCF meet their goal can be made on the CCF website at centraliacf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.