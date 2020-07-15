Centralia College has been offering online-only services to current and future students for the past few months but have now started offering some in-person options for students to get various services.
Students will now have the option to meet with someone face-to-face at the college for advising, admissions, financial aid, testing, TRIO, Blazer Central and disability services with an appointment.
“We’re really excited to get back to seeing students in person again,” said Robert Cox, vice president of Student Services. “We’ve been able to do amazing things virtually and online, but nothing replaces the face-to-face connection. It’s great to be able to get students back even if it is somewhat limited now.”
Although the college has been able to offer some in-person classes the campus offices have not been open to students until now.
To access these services, students must make an appointment on the Centralia College website — www.centralia.edu.
The appointment will be held in the Trans Alta Commons building in order to maintain proper social distancing and students must wear a face mask when on campus, even when outdoors, states a press release from the college.
For more information visit the Centralia College website or call 360-736-9391.
