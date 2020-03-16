Centralia College announced Monday afternoon that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are working diligently to identify areas and people this student may have been in contact with. In the meantime, we know this student took classes in the TEC building,” CC posted on Facebook. “We have started the process of closing that building temporarily for deep cleaning starting Tuesday.
Beginning Tuesday, classes will be held remotely in accordance with an order from Gov. Jay Inslee. Additional areas of campus may be closed based on what the college learns from the investigation.
As of this time, it is not clear whether the student is a Lewis County resident.
