The Centralia City Council heard proposals last Tuesday from organizations looking to receive a portion of its CARES Act funding, including the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, to receive $84,000 for personal protective kits for local businesses and the Centralia Downtown Association for a temporary urban plaza.
“What they’re proposing is business assistance in the form of personal protective kits,” said Centralia City Manager Rob Hill.
The Chamber is estimating that the $84,000 will produce about 150 personal protective kits for local businesses along with 10 percent for administrative costs.
“All of these mandates come from the state telling businesses what they need to do to stay in business. As a business owner, it would make your head spin trying to figure what exactly you need… Business need masks, gloves, signs — all of this stuff and the chamber is putting it all together in these kits,” said Hill. “About $500 worth of equipment and supplies in there.”
A proposal for a temporary urban plaza on East Pine Street was presented by the vice president of the Centralia Downtown Association board Sarah Althauser. In light of COVID-19, Althauser said that many restaurants and businesses she has spoken with downtown are having trouble providing outdoor seating.
“The plan would incorporate transforming Pine Street on both the east and west sides of Tower Avenue into a park that would provide seating and dining,” said Althauser. “This space could provide a financial boost to local businesses… while following CDC social distancing guidelines.”
Althauser said that the outdoor plaza would have heaters so that it could be used year-round.
The council was interested in the idea and asked that a formal proposal with notes on how it will be kept clean and sanitized be brought back to the council at their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. The council will consider both proposals at that meeting.
