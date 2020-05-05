The City of Centralia has announced the cancelation of of events included in the city's traditional Fourth of July festival, Summerfest.
Along with other festivals and events in the area, the decision was made due to uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and associated orders from Gov. Jay Inslee, according to a press release from the city.
A sponsored fireworks show is possible, according to the city, but no other details are yet available.
See the full press release below:
