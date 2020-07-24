Centralia’s Antique Fest, scheduled for Aug. 7 through 9, has joined the long list of community events canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
The event traditionally includes antique and other vendors as well as musicians and food and is set up on streets in downtown Centralia.
The organization announced the event was canceled earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.