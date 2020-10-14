The Centralia City Council voted to allocate $31,573 of their second round of CARES Act funding to United Way of Lewis County and Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
United Way received $26,573 to go toward the Lewis County High-Speed Education Network which is a program created to connect disadvantaged students in the county to the internet while students are learning remotely.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services received $5,000 to fund the operation and set-up of a night-by-night shelter.
The shelter will be open every night from Nov. 1 to March 31, Centralia City Manager Rob Hill said.
The primary difference between this night-by-night shelter is that it will be operated by paid staff rather than the volunteer that operate the severe weather shelter. The night-by-night shelter will be open every night whereas the severe weather shelter is open only when temperatures drop below 38 degrees or when high winds or flooding is imminent.
