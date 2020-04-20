As part of an effort to find a treatment for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control is asking Washington residents who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating plasma, which is rich in antibodies.
The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Washington State Department of Health, and Bloodworks Northwest are partnering to make the antibodies of people who have recovered from COVID-19 available to those currently sick with the disease, according to a news release from the DOH.
“This is one potentially effective treatment that can be administered and evaluated soon, while vaccines are being developed,” according to the news release.
Plasma is the part of blood that contains antibodies. According to the DOH, people who have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 may have antibodies specific to the virus, which can help treat people who are still sick.
“Treating patients with the antibody-based products from those who have survived an infection may boost the immune systems of those who are sick and has the potential to save lives,” said Sridhar Basavaraju, M.D., Director of CDC’s Office of Blood, Organ and Other Tissue Safety.
The FDA regulates convalescent plasma when it is infused into patients as an “investigational new drug” and will permit doctors to use it to treat patients with COVID-19 after submitting a request to FDA for investigational use.
“This program is looking for people who’ve had the COVID-19 disease and recovered, and have been symptom free for 28-days, to be fully screened to donate their antibody-rich plasma,” said Dr. Rebecca Haley, Bloodworks Northwest Medical Director of Cell Therapy. “People who believe they might qualify for this study and have received a previous positive test result are urged to contact us immediately at 206-689-6689 to assist these efforts. We are not able to accept presumed cases of COVID-19 at this time.”
