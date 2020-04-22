In an effort to help the community by providing emotional support during these unprecedented and stressful times, Cascade Community Healthcare provides an emotional support hotline that connects the caller with a licensed therapist, said Cascade Community Healthcare CEO, Dr. Richard Stride.
If an individual is feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or just need someone to talk to, they can call 1-800-803-8833.
“The hotline has been in place for years and it’s something the community is pretty aware of but I don’t know if they’re aware that they can just call and talk with someone if they need to and they don’t need to be in a crisis,” said Stride.
Stride said that the number connects the caller with a therapist who is in contact with the county’s mobile support team who will get in contact with the caller if they have gotten to the point where the therapist thinks they may be a danger to themself or someone else.
“I think a lot of people are getting used to being inside with their spouse, significant other or children but they’re also experiencing some anxiety about ‘when is this going to end.’ That’s the most common thing we hear. They are concerned about getting back to normal or a new normal and what life is going to be like after COVID-19,” said Stride.
As far as strategies for coping with the stress, uncertainty, and increased time at home that accompanies the COVID-19 outbreak, Stride said that he often tells people that it’s important to do something physical every day.
“People aren’t going to the gym anymore so people are having to work out from home or work out with a YouTube video or whatever they’re doing. But it’s important to get some sort of physical exercise every day — even if it’s just getting outside and walking or bike riding— I see a lot of families doing that and I think it’s very healthy for them to do that,”
Stride also emphasized the importance of individuals taking the time to talk openly and honestly with others about their concerns and their worries.
“We are all wondering the exact same thing. We are wondering when this is going to end, if our loved ones are going to get (COVID-19) and how it’s going to play out. There are all kinds of things going through our minds so it’s important that we talk these things out with people that we trust,” said Stride.
Stride said when the “Shelter in Place” order was first announced there were many concerns expressed by existing Cascade patients about if they would still be able to meet with their therapists, get their medication and see their doctor.
“Most of those things have been worked out at this point. What we are experiencing now is kind of interesting, it’s what has been called ‘phone fatigue’ so people don’t want to talk on the phone for a long time. They are talking with their therapist, their primary care doctor, psychiatrist, the list goes on and on. Those who do have the capability to do a Zoom call experience less of that because they can see the person and that seems to help,” said Stride.
Stride said that he has heard from many patients that they will be glad when things are back to normal. He said that patients become friends with the receptionist and the doctors and enjoying getting to see them regularly.
“Some people are calling (the emotional support hotline) to get reassurance that we are still here and able to help and that we are still wanting to help. Although we are not seeing as many people at the offices we are not closed and are open eight to five,” said Stride.
Stride said that Cascade has an Assertive Community Treatment team (ACT team) composed of individuals that visit people in their homes and provide support.
“I want to let people know that there are people out there that care about them and their situation and we are all in this together. People’s mental health does suffer when we are in isolation but we encourage people to reach out if they can’t get ahold of their friends, family, or emotional supports and call us and we will be happy to talk with them,” said Stride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.