State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, has proposed legislation for the upcoming session to establish standards for mid-pandemic education.
“Remote instruction is clearly failing our children, especially students from lower-income families and those who need special-education services. We as a state must find a better way,” Braun said in a statement. “There’s ample evidence that the risks of in-person instruction are much lower than the academic, emotional and other harms being done to our children. The science shows keeping students out of classrooms has no tangible health benefit to their communities.”
Lewis County has allowed limited in-person learning since October, and many districts are continuing to expand their in-classroom offerings. High school students are expected to begin returning to classrooms starting this month.
Most local districts are opting for a hybrid approach, with students in class on staggered schedules, and working remotely the remainder of the time.
“The Legislature’s number-one duty under our constitution is to provide for education, and it is time for us to provide a thoughtful path that returns our schools to in-person instruction,” Braun said in his statement.
Braun plans to introduce his legislation during the December pre-filing period so it can be considered when the 2021 Legislative session begins on Jan. 11, according to his office. His legislation would link the school’s method of instruction — hybrid, remote or in person — to positive tests rates in the county.
“As a matter of survival, private employers have figured out how to protect their employees and customers. Our schools haven’t had the same incentive,” Braun said in his statement. “As a result we find ourselves with a K-12 system that is amply funded yet is failing students and their families — and that’s undoing the promise of the landmark education reforms the Legislature worked for years to adopt.”
