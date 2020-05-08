State Sens. Lynda Wilson and John Braun have expressed disappointment over what they say was the abrupt disbanding of a “Business Recovery Legislative Task Force” by Gov. Jay Inslee May 7, though governor’s office officials have pushed back on the idea it’s the end of the road for legislative input.
The senators released a statement Thursday regarding the apparent disbanding of a group that had five prior meetings since April 17. The joint statement called the “sudden demise” of the task force surprising given that Inslee had acknowledged it would be a long recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.
“We were encouraged that the governor seemed to be moving away from a central-planning approach and was interested in considering other opinions, but this ended almost as soon as it began,” the statement read.
The senators noted that the Washington state Legislature would “ have to pick up many of the pieces from the state’s response to the pandemic” in economic recovery for the state, adding that open communication with the governor’s office made sense.
“There ought to be a way for us to ask questions and make suggestions aimed at a safe, effective restart, whether it’s about collecting data or about minimizing the confusion and concern our businesses are experiencing,” the statement read. “We’re disappointed about being shut out of the process again.”
Braun, R-Centralia, and Wilson, R-Vancouver, were among Senate Republicans who helped develop a plan for restarting Washington's economy, the news release containing the statement said — a plan that was released the same day as the task force’s first meeting. The task force contained two members from the four legislative caucuses representing political parties in both chambers of the Legislature.
An email from Inslee’s Legislative Affairs Director Drew Shirk sent to task force participants earlier that day did not specifically announce a cancelation or disbanding of the task force, though it did thank recipients for their contributions to coming up with updated metrics and the phased approach to reopening the state’s economy, the “Safe Start Washington” plan.
Shirk wrote that the governor’s office would “continue to engage with the Legislature to get input and feedback.”
In an email, Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Inslee’s office, said “(t)he Republican characterization that they are not or won’t be engaged going forward is just unfounded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.