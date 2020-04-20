Rochester Event

A student holds a megaphone while standing up in the sun roof of a car during a parade of lights Friday evening at Rochester High School.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com
Students sit in the bed of a truck, one sporting a mask, during a parade of lights Friday evening in Rochester.
Vehichles drive between Rochester schools during a parade of lights Friday evening in Rochester.
Rochester High School's field lights were illuminated during a parade of lights Friday evening in Rochester.

