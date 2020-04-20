After reportedly receiving “dozens” of complaints, Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent an open letter to Washington fitness centers and gyms providing the following guidance advising them to allow members to cancel their memberships for any reason during the COVID-19 pandemic provided the requests are in writing.
Ferguson also told gyms that members are entitled to a refund of unused fees or dues which must be paid within 30 days of receipt or written notice and that “(g)yms and fitness centers cannot misrepresent these rights.”
Ferguson’s letter warns that any gym failing to comply is violating the Washington State Consumer Protection Act, and will face legal action from his office.
“My office received dozens of complaints from Washington consumers that their fitness center is continuing to charge them membership fees in the midst of this crisis,” Ferguson said. “The law is clear: Washingtonians are allowed to cancel their gym memberships any time, for any reason.”
Nothing in the law prohibits a fitness center from waiving the written requirement and accepting cancellations from its members by phone, according to Ferguson’s office.
Consumer Protection lawsuits brought by the Attorney General’s Office can seek civil penalties of up to $2,000 per violation plus consumer restitution and reasonable attorney fees.
